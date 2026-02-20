Detained for hampering NTPC work because of dharna, Jharkhand Cong leader, wife released

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 20 (PTI) Former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao, his wife Nirmala Devi, an ex-MLA, and five others who were detained at Keredari Police Station on the charge of hampering NTPC work by a dharna were released on PR bond, police said on Friday.

They were detained on Thursday and released after a few hours at night, Keredari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ganesh Kumar told PTI.

"They had been detained at the police station for sitting on a dharna in front of colliery pits and dispatch centers which were causing enormous loss to the NTPC," the police officer said.

They had been picked up from their house at Pagar and released on Public Recognisance (PR) bond late at night, he said.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, claimed that Sao and his wife were inciting labourers to agitate for non-payment of compensation at NTPC's Keredari and Chatti-Bariatu coal mines project.

The agitation began on January 21 and continued till Thursday.

The police officer claimed that the situation at the NTPC site is normal now. PTI CORR ANB NN