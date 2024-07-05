Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, July 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday approved a proposal to set up a permanent detention centre in Navi Mumbai for foreign nationals who have overstayed in the country.

The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here, an official said.

The permanent centre will be constructed at Balegaon in Navi Mumbai, while a temporary detention centre will come up at Bhoiwada central jail in Mumbai, the cabinet decided.

The Navi Mumbai facility will house 213 inmates while the Bhoiwada centre will have the capacity to accommodate 80 persons at a time.

The need for such centres was felt, as in many cases foreign nationals released from prison after serving their sentence for overstaying the visa limit can not immeditely go back to their country for various reasons, the official said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also decided to pay milk producers in Maharashtra Rs 5 per litre for milk export and Rs 30 per kg for milk powder export.

Another decision it took was to approve `Anandacha shidha' package for ration card holders for Rs 100 ahead of the Ganesh Festival. The package will include one kg of rawa, sugar, lentils and edible oil.

The cabinet also approved the tourism policy for 2024 which contemplates an investment of Rs one lakh crore in ten years.

A new law will be brought in to curb support to Naxalites, the cabinet decided.

A proposal to purchase 259 mobile forensic vehicles also received its nod.

A separate land acquisition, rehabilitation authority will be set up in Nashik and Amravati districts.

Women will be given 10,000 pink e-rickshaws in 14 districts.

The ex-gratia payment for shikshan sevaks would be hiked with 334 sevaks getting Rs 10,000 per month, the cabinet decided.

Notably, assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October. PTI MR KRK