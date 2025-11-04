Determination to achieve goals in politics, strong willpower key traits of Youth Congress: Sapkal

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has said determination to achieve certain goals in politics, strong willpower, and the spirit to struggle for people's causes are key traits of the grand old party's youth wing.

He hailed the election of Mumbai Youth Congress member Zeenat Shabrin, who comes from a non-political background, as the new president of the outfit.

"These are the traits that define Zeenat Shabrin -- the new Mumbai Youth Congress president," said Sapkal at a party function here on Monday evening.

Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib was also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sapkal said, "Zeenat has no political background, but she possesses immense willpower and a deep desire to serve society. Her family, too, has supported her decision to enter politics. I am confident she will do commendable work for the Youth Congress." In his address, Chib stated, "Whenever the BJP government tries to suppress the voice of the youth in this country, all of us must stand firmly behind our Youth Congress leaders. Zeenat has the energy and determination to fight." Under her leadership, the Mumbai Youth Congress will certainly do excellent work and bring pride to both the front organisation and the party, he noted.

Congress politician and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan exhorted party leaders to stand steadfastly behind their workers.

"The Youth Congress must strengthen its organisation and work according to the 'One Booth, Ten Youths' formula," Khan maintained.

The country faces multiple issues -- rising inflation, unemployment, and vote theft -- among others, the Congress leader highlighted and alleged rampant corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There have been no municipal elections for five years and with the state government directly handling civic affairs, corruption has worsened, Khan alleged.

"The Youth Congress must take up pro-people issues and hold the government accountable. (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution and we must strengthen his hands," the former minister asserted.

In her remarks, Shabrin, the first woman to hold the top post in the Mumbai Youth Congress, said former party president Sonia Gandhi remains an inspiration for everyone in politics.

"Politics is a means of serving people. The Congress party was founded in Mumbai, and (former PM) Rajiv Gandhi was born here. I am honoured to lead the city's Youth Congress. Today, unemployment has reached alarming levels, and the number of suicides is rising. We must unite and fight against this," she emphasised.

The BMC elections are approaching, and the Youth Congress will work tirelessly to ensure victory for the party, she said. PTI MR RSY