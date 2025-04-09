Determine procedure for referral services for cancer diagnosis, treatment: Fadnavis to officials

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked the administration to formulate an effective procedure to guide healthcare facilities across the state in providing referral services for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Fadnavis said the Centre has brought a National Cancer Treatment Policy to tackle the disease through better diagnosis and timely treatment, which he said should include chemotherapy and radiation.

Action should be taken within a prescribed time limit in this regard, he added.

The CM directed that a detailed project report be made to strengthen various health institutions in the state, ranging from health sub-centers to referral hospitals. This project should be implemented as a “mission” in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), he said.

He was speaking here at a review meeting organised in collaboration with the ADB concerning various projects of the state’s Medical Education and Public Health departments.

“The Medical Education and Public Health departments should prepare a detailed project report to strengthen health institutions. Innovative measures should be adopted to provide quality health services to the citizens,” Fadnavis said.

He pitched for setting up separate hospitals in places with high population and patient burden.

Speaking about the projects in the state in collaboration with the ADB, he said the construction of Alibaug and Sindhudurg government general hospitals is underway.

Hospitals in Amravati, Washim and Dharashiv are at the initial stage. A network of centres of excellence is being created to enhance quality, he said.

“A health management information system is being developed. Modern equipment is being purchased in Satara, Chandrapur government Hospitals and Sir JJ Super Specialty Hospital in Mumbai. Institutions related to organ donation and transplantation are also being developed,” he added. PTI MR NR