Determined to defeat projects against TN's development, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) The 'Dravidian model' government in Tamil Nadu is determined to defeat any project that is against the development of the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

His government was continuously fighting without any compromise to protect the interests and rights of Tamil Nadu and this could be gauged by the people's appreciation at a felicitation meeting in Madurai's Arittapatti on January 26 evening, which he attended, he said.

In a letter addressed to party men, Stalin, president of DMK, said his government has been opposing the Centre's move to permit tungsten mining in Madurai district from the beginning. Endorsing the people's feelings and concerns on the project, the state government had assured to oppose the project.

The party's MPs' effective stance in opposing the project in the Parliament and his role in piloting a resolution in the state Assembly asking the Centre to cancel tungsten mining and also the people's protests forced the Central government to yield, he said.

"Thereafter, an announcement was made to annul tungsten mining," Stalin said, and lauded the AIADMK for supporting the Assembly resolution against the project.

"The Dravidian model government is determined to defeat any project that is against the development of Tamil Nadu," Stalin emphasised in the letter.

Referring to the book: 'Antiquity of Iron', published by the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, that he released recently, the CM said it was scientifically proved that Tamils were the world's oldest civilisation, and they mastered the technology of using iron about 5,300 years ago. PTI JSP KH