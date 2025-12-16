Determined to eliminate substandard work from infra projects: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Dec 16 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said he was determined to eliminate substandard work from infrastructure projects.

He made the statement while laying the foundation stones for Mara Girls' Hostel, eight new schools and the upgradation of six existing schools in Aizawl.

Lalduhoma said his government has constituted a monitoring committee to oversee development projects.

He said the committee has so far reviewed 87 projects, urging all executing agencies to work with dedication and responsibility.

The CM described the day as a "historic moment" for the Mara community and a significant milestone in the state's educational advancement.

The facilities, when completed, will benefit around 3,200 students of the community, he said.

Lalduhoma said the state government has already taken up the construction of a Mara Girls' Hostel in Delhi.

Mara is one of the major tribes of Mizo, and the Mara people have their own autonomous district council in Siaha district in the southern part of the state.

The event was attended by BJP legislator from Siaha K Beichhua and MADC Chief Executive Member M Laikaw.

The Rs 8-crore hostel will have six storeys and accommodate 120 students. It will also have a conference hall, officials said.

The eight new school buildings will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.76 crore, with each having 12 rooms, they said.

The upgradation of six existing schools, at a cost of Rs 8.59 crore, will include the provision of smart classrooms, they added. PTI CORR SOM