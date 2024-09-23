Detonators on MP tracks: 3-day RPF remand for arrested railway staffer

Khandwa (MP), Sep 23 (PTI) A railway staffer arrested for allegedly stealing 10 detonators that went off on a track during the passing of a military special train in Madhya Pradesh last week was on Monday remanded in three-day RPF custody, an official said.

The 10 detonators went off near Sagphata between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations of Bhusawal division on September 18, which prompted authorities to halt a military special train for two minutes.

A case was registered against Sabir on Sunday under section 3 (a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act for stealing the detonators, inspector Sanjeev Kumar of Khandwa Railway Protection Force told PTI.

Sabir is a mate, a rank higher than a gangman, who patrols tracks, he said, adding only two or three government departments have these detonators and they were not issued to the accused officially.

He was drunk on the day of the incident, Kumar added.

The court granted Sabir's remand to us in order to question him, Central Railway RPF commandant Manoj Kumar told PTI. Kumar has additional charge of the RPF unit of Bhusawal division.

"The signal detonators do not cause harm. They are just crackers. There is no explosive matter in it. It is just a mixture. It is specifically designed for putting on tracks to make a sound and not to explode. The sound alerts the driver to any obstruction. These are also called fog signals," Kumar said.

Another railway official had said the military special train, which was on its way to Khandwa, was halted for some minutes after the detonators went off and then allowed to proceed following thorough checking. PTI LAL ARU BNM