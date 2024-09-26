Detonators on MP tracks: RPF gets further 7-day remand of arrested railway staffer

Khandwa, Sep 26 (PTI) A railway staffer held for allegedly stealing 10 detonators that went off on a track during the passing of a train in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa recently was remanded in RPF custody for seven days, an official said on Thursday.

The 10 detonators went off near Sagphata between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations of Bhusawal division on September 18, which prompted authorities to halt a military special train for two minutes. On September 22, Sabir (38) was arrested in the case. He is a mate, a rank higher than a gangman, who patrols tracks.

Sabir has been charged under section 3 (a) of Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act for allegedly stealing detonators. On September 23, he was remanded in RPF custody for three days.

"Sabir was produced before the railway magistrate on Wednesday. We sought further 7-day remand as he is giving contradictory statements. Our plea was accepted by the court," Khandwa Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Sanjeev Kumar told PTI.

"We want to know why he set his sight on the military train and not the other ones on the route," Kumar added.

Other officials said Sabir was a habitual drinker and gambler and has told RPF he committed the act out of frustration since he was being denied leave.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and MP Anti-Terror Squad have visited the spot and carried out probe, sources said.

According to RPF officials, these signal detonators are crackers without explosive matter and are used to warn train drivers about any obstruction like fog etc. These are also called fog signals.

A Railway official had said the military special train, which was on its way to Khandwa, was halted for some minutes after the detonators went off and then allowed to proceed following thorough checking. PTI LAL BNM