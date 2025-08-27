Detonators, vehicles used for illegal mining seized in Jharkhand's Palamu

Ranchi, Aug 27 (PTI) Twenty detonators, two tractors and other items used for illegal mining were seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

A joint raid was carried out by Palamu Police and the Mining Department at Karma Kala village in Chattarpur police area, they said.

"Twenty detonators, two tractors, hammer machine, drilling rods, axes and other items used in illegal mining were seized during a raid at Karma Kala village," said Chattarpur police station in-charge Prashant Prasad.

He said the mining mafia was involved in illegal excavation at a hill near the village.

Mining inspector Shubham Kumar said, "An FIR has been lodged at Chattarpur police station, and a manhunt launched to nab those involved in illegal mining."