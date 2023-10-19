Devanahalli farmers oppose acquisition of land for industrial purposes: K'taka Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) Farmers in Devanahalli are opposed to the land acquisition for industrial purposes and a meeting will be held on October 25 to discuss the issue, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said.

A meeting took place between representatives of the farmers and the government at Khanija Bhavan on Wednesday that failed to produce any result, the Minister said in a statement. Another meeting would be called on October 25 to discuss acquiring 1,777 acres of land for Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk.

Patil said people of 13 villages have been opposing the land acquisition.

Farmer leaders Baiyareddy, Chukki Nanjundaswamy and others who attended the meeting opposed the land acquisition.

The preliminary notification which has been issued in this regard should be cancelled. The lives of hundreds of farmers' families depend on this land, the farmers were quoted as saying.

The minister told the farmer representatives that he would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister if the meeting on October 25 fails.

Patil explained that there is a provision to provide 10,800 sq ft of land to farmers as compensation for every acre developed by the KIADB and the same can be used by them for commercial purposes.

The minister also clarified that the Industrial Area Development Board has been in the process of acquiring lands not only in the vicinity of Devanahalli but across the state to facilitate the growth of industries. PTI GMS SS