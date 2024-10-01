Devanahalli gets 640KL water through ‘indirect potable water reuse’ project

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Devanahalli, a small town about 40km to the north of Bengaluru, which exploded into an industrial hub after the international airport was established here, is now getting 6,40,000 litres of potable drinking water per day, adhering to BIS-10500 drinking water standards, through indirect potable water reuse project.

Traditionally, the town, with about 45,000 residents, had to rely heavily on deep borewells for its water needs.

The project, done in collaboration with Boson Whitewater, a water utility company that converts STP-treated water into potable water, and Bengaluru-based Biome Environmental Trust, an initiative that facilitates and fosters environmentally and socially responsible practice, including rainwater harvesting, is managed through aquifer recharge.

Vishwanath S, advisor, Biome Environmental Trust, said indirect potable reuse involves using an environmental buffer, such as a lake for dilution with rainwater and/ or groundwater aquifer for earth filtration, before the water undergoes final treatment at a drinking water facility.

“Through this project, we aim to revive the local lake, recharge groundwater, and explore how a town can become self-sufficient by using both local water sources and treated wastewater,” Vishwanath told PTI.

According to him, as part of this project, treated wastewater from the STP is first pumped into Bagalur Lake, where it is diluted with rainwater. It is then directed to Devanahalli's Sihineerukere Lake, further diluted with rainwater, and subsequently filtered through the earth to recharge the aquifer. The water is then picked up from the aquifer through a dug well and shallow filter borewells, treated, and then supplied to the town.

The project has the capacity to meet Devanahalli's 5.4 MLD (Million litres per day) water demand, added Vishwanath.

“In Phase 1, a water treatment plant was installed to provide 240 KL (kilo litres) of water daily. In Phase 2, the project expanded with the addition of four more filter borewells, a reconstructed 60 KL sump, and a new 400 KLD water treatment plant. The system now delivers 640 KL of water daily, benefiting the Devanahalli residents,” said Vishwanath.

Vikas Brahmavar, co-founder and CEO, Boson Whitewater, said, "At Boson Whitewater, our vision is to create a sustainable third source of water by utilising every drop of wastewater generated in our cities." The project, which saw several organisations collaborate, including Carl Zeiss, Rotary South Parade Bangalore and the Wipro Foundation, is part of a broader effort to rejuvenate 65 lakes in Bengaluru by using treated wastewater and rainwater, added Vishwanath.