Devastation, loss of lives due to flash flood in Sikkim distressing: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The devastation and loss of lives due to a flash flood in the Lachen valley caused by a cloudburst in Sikkim's Lhonak Lake is distressing, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

It also caused extensive damage to some army establishments with personnel of the army missing in the floods, she said in a late night post on X.

"I pray for the safety of all missing persons and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Murmu said.

At least 10 people died and 80 others, including 22 army personnel, went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, officials said.

