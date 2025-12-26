Deve Gowda condemns 'attack' on churches, hails PM Modi for joining Christmas service

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday condemned the alleged attacks on churches and demanded stringent action against those involved in such acts.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending a Christmas service in Delhi and showing his respect to Christianity. Underlining that India is home to all the religions, Deve Gowda, addressing reporters, said: "There were attacks on churches a few days ago. This is highly condemnable. Such incidents should never happen. We all should condemn these incidents." The 92-year-old JD(S) patriarch said he was deeply pained by the alleged attacks and sought tough action against those who were behind the attacks.

When reporters told him that "such incidents happened more" in the BJP-ruled states, Gowda said: "I would say without fear that wherever it has happened and whoever is at fault, action should be taken." He hailed PM Modi for sending across a strong message by visiting a church in Delhi and attending Christmas prayers there. "Yesterday, the Prime Minister visited a church and offered prayers. I saw that. I don't think that the Prime Minister will backtrack (from taking action),” the JD(S) supremo said.

Further, he said that the prime minister himself has gone to the church and prayed and thereby showed his respect towards Christianity. PTI GMS GMS VGN