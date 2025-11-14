Deve Gowda congratulates NDA for Bihar polls victory, says oppn's false narrative defeated

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) Congratulating the NDA, which is set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday said the false narratives of the opposition have been defeated, as he called on them to come out of their "delusions".

The NDA is surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats on Friday, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party in Bihar.

"I congratulate NDA for the massive victory in Bihar Elections. PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar (JD(U) leader and CM) deserve all praise. Am also happy that Chirag Paswan (of Lok Jan Shakti Party) has done well," Gowda posted on 'X'.

"The false narratives of the Opposition have been defeated. They should at least now come out of their delusions," he said.

The Gowda-led JD(S) is also part of the NDA. The BJP and JD(S) struck up the alliance in 2023, and had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka together.

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11. PTI KSU KH