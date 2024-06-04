Deve Gowda congratulates PM Modi for leading the NDA to victory

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the NDA to victory, and expressed confidence that his third term will be "eventful" and mean progress for India.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi avaru for leading the NDA to victory. Am very confident that his third term will be eventful and mean progress for India," Gowda, a former PM said in a post on social media platform X.

The JD(S), which is part of the NDA, had contested in three Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, and managed to win two of them. PTI KSU ANE