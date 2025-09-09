Deve Gowda congratulates Radhakrishnan for wining vice presidential polls

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday congratulated NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan for winning the vice-presidential polls and expressed confidence that he will work towards strengthening our democratic traditions and institutions.

The Gowda-led JD(S) is part of NDA.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

"My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Vice President of India-elect Shri. C P Radhakrishnan avaru. I am sure he'll work towards strengthening our democratic traditions and institutions. May God bless him," Gowda said in a post on 'X'.

Radhakrishnan (67), currently the Maharashtra governor is a seasoned leader with an RSS background and decades-long stint first in the Jana Sangh and then the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan would be India's 15th vice president when he is sworn in to the post.

The poll was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, almost two years before his term was to end. PTI KSU KH