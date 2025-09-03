Deve Gowda lauds PM Modi's 'multi-alignment' policy amid US tariff war

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Lauding the Prime Minister's efforts in actively seeking alternatives after the United States initiated an "unreasonable and unjust tariff war", JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said Narendra Modi's policy of "multi-alignment" is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future.

The former PM said the US may eventually have to reconsider its stance because "dharma" is on India's side, and the nation offers a blend of economic, demographic and democratic advantages like no other in the world.

"I closely followed the news of your visit to Japan and China. I am relieved like millions of Indians that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war. I trust you had a very successful visit and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives," Gowda said in a letter to Modi.

"The photographs and videos of yourself with President Putin (of Russia) and President Xi Jinping(of China) that have flooded the media across the globe communicated something beyond routine bonhomie and friendship between heads of state," he said and suggested they symbolised a "new awakening" and perhaps the beginning of a new world order with India at its center.

Praising Modi for speaking to President Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, Gowda said, " You have been consistent on this issue, and I am sure India's words are taken far more seriously in this regard for the sincerity it is filled with and the values it has represented historically." "The policy of 'multi-alignment" that you followed is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future. The world has only begun to understand its importance and pragmatism," said the JDS leader and called it a "very constructive and positive formulation" compared to our earlier policy of non-alignment.

"Times have changed and we need a new language to pursue our fair dreams. We should interact with the world as per our needs, on our terms, but with also enormous civilizational grace that we possess. That will make India stand out," he added.

Noting that Modi is determined to convert the challenge that exists before India currently into an opportunity, without sacrificing any of its core values, the former PM said, "To navigate the curve that our nation is in, currently, needs enormous patience and confidence. Am glad God has given you both in good measure. May he bless you with greater energy and good health." PTI KSU ROH