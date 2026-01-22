Deve Gowda offers prayers at Pandharpur temple

Pandharpur, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday offered prayers at the Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district.Gowda, 92, also took a holy dip in the Bhima River, locally known as Chandrabhaga as it resembles the shape of a crescent moon. Devotees take holy dip in the river before visiting the famous Lord Vitthal temple in the pilgrimage town.

The former prime minister, who reached Pandharpur from Bengaluru, was also felicitated by the temple authorities. PTI VT