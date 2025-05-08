Deve Gowda praises India's 'mature and restrained' military response to Pahalgam attack

Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Lauding India's "mature and restrained" military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack through 'Operation Sindoor', JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said the challenges may not certainly end here, but there is immense relief in the fact that the country remains united.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda appreciated his "exemplary leadership" and "determined steps" following the terrorist attack.

"I pray that God be with you, and with our great nation as we wage this war of dharma against the adharma of terrorism. India is a peace-loving nation and has always spread positive light in the world, but if someone sees it as our weakness, then, they now know what we are capable of," the former PM said in the letter.

"The challenges we face may not certainly end here, but there is immense relief in the fact that we remain united as a nation. We suffer together but we also rise together as one nation and one people." Noting that he was writing to PM Modi with a deep sense of appreciation, following India's May 7 mature and restrained military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka said he has been watching the determined steps that Modi has taken from day one.

"...you cut short your visit to Saudi Arabia and rushed back to monitor the developing situation in India (following the April 22 terror attack), conduct strategy meetings, mobilise international support and inspire our armed forces. You also later cancelled your tour of Europe to be available at home for all emergencies," Gowda pointed out.

The past couple of weeks must have been very demanding and stressful, he said. "But I am happy that God has given you the strength and resolve to see India through these trying times. Your leadership has been exemplary, and history will undoubtedly record it in glowing terms." "I know it is lonely at the top there, and I also know that without a spiritual sense, deep reflection, and continuous prayer it is not easy to find balance and equanimity of judgment. You have demonstrated that you have it all in good measure in the last few days. It was evident on a number of occasions in the past too," he added. PTI KSU ROH