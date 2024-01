Mangaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Friday visited Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and offered prayers at the Lord Manjunatha temple.

Gowda was accompanied by wife Chennamma, sources said.

The couple also called on Dharmasthala dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) and Rajya Sabha member D Veerendra Heggade.