Deve Gowda's son and JD(S) MLA Revanna taken into custody in abduction case

Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) Karnataka JD(S) MLA H D Revanna was taken into custody on Saturday by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team, minutes after a court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said.

The former Minister was picked up from the Padmanabhanagar residence of his father, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda here, and brought to the SIT office.

The case was registered against Revanna, a former minister and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the woman's son, who also alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna's son and the BJP-JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna.

Babanna has already been arrested in connection with the case.

The woman was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal, police sources said.

Revanna was charged under Section 364(a) (kidnapping for ransom, etc), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (the acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Seeking anticipatory bail in the case, Revanna approached the Special Court for Elected Representatives, which on Saturday dismissed his plea.

Revanna's advocates promised the court that he would attend interrogation by the SIT if the bail plea was granted. However, objections were raised by the SIT public prosecutor to his bail application.

On Saturday, police officials rescued the abducted woman from a farmhouse, allegedly belonging to an aide of Revanna at Kalenahalli village in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district.

Explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old Prajwal, grandson of Deve Gowda, had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days, following which the state government constituted a SIT to probe the sexual abuse allegations against the MP. PTI AMP COR RS PYK SS