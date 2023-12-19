Develop a strong sense of empathy: Arunachal Governor to students

Itanagar, Dec 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday advised the students to be highly creative, socially aware, and develop a strong sense of empathy.

Gracing the 10th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Jote, near here, the governor asked the students to create a new work culture that would adhere to values, ethics and morals, in a world that is besieged with several conflicts and concerns.

He asked the graduating students to come back to the institute as alumni as and when possible and give back whatever they can, knowledge sharing lectures, donations, mentoring, and opportunities for placement of students.

Terming convocation as an essential day in the lives of graduating students and a significant landmark in their life’s journey, Parnaik congratulated the students and said that they have earned their degrees and awards through hard work and dedication to maintain high standards.

"Learning is a continuous process and the students must apply their learning to contribute to the progress of our country and in the process, make an excellent career for themselves and their families," he emphasised.

He reminded the graduating students that they are the leaders of tomorrow and they would be setting the standards that would enable India to become a fully developed and responsible country.

Reminding the students of Viksit Bharat@2047, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parnaik appealed to them to contribute innovative ideas for the progress of the nation in the Amrit Kaal.

Referring to National Education Policy 2020, the governor said that policy is to instil among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought but also in spirit, intellect and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values and disposition that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.

As many as 186 students were awarded degrees on the occasion including, 146 in undergraduate courses, 21 master's degree and 19 PhD. PTI UPL RG