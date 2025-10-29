Develop airport, railway station in Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority: UP CM to officials

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the development of an airport, railway station and multimodal logistics park in the newly established Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) area, underscoring the need to strengthen connectivity to accelerate industrial growth in the region.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the chief minister said that the Agra–Gwalior Greenfield Expressway should be extended up to BIDA/Jhansi, and asked the NHAI to hold discussions on the proposal, according to an official statement.

He also called for work on the fourth Delhi–Chennai railway line and the construction of a railway station within BIDA, along with the development of a Delhi–Nagpur Industrial Corridor node in the area.

To boost logistics efficiency, he directed officials to expedite the construction of a link expressway connecting the Bundelkhand Expressway to BIDA and to establish a multimodal logistics park in the region.

Reviewing BIDA's overall development, land acquisition and upcoming industrial projects, the chief minister said that Bundelkhand will no longer symbolise backwardness but progress.

He emphasised that BIDA's success would spark an industrial revolution across the region.

He instructed that all land acquisition processes be completed within six months, with additional registry and revenue staff deployed within a week, and that qualified civil and electrical engineers, town planners and architects be appointed within 15 days.

The chief minister said that BIDA should evolve into a new growth engine for the state's industrial development and a model for ease of doing business and employment generation.

The officials said that 56,662 acres of land have been approved for the formation of BIDA, of which 22,028 acres have been acquired so far.

To make the land acquisition process transparent, timely and online, BIDA has developed a special software, through which the entire process, from farmer consent to payment, will be completed digitally.

For the convenience of farmers, a call centre is being established at the BIDA office next month.

The chief minister praised this initiative, saying that a transparent process will increase farmer confidence and boost industrial investment.

The chief minister was apprised that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process for environmental clearance is progressing swiftly.

Necessary surveys, seasonal data collection and studies on the impact of industrial activities are in progress.

Reviewing physical infrastructure, the chief minister directed that work on internal roads, sewage and drainage networks, stormwater systems, solid waste management and power distribution be completed expeditiously and without compromise on standards.

Connectivity projects linking the BIDA area with National Highways NH-27 and NH-44 are in their final stages. In addition, projects such as a railway station, logistics park, truck terminal, bus depot and IT park have been proposed to enhance regional connectivity and industrial support infrastructure.

Adityanath said that a trustworthy and investor-friendly environment must be created to attract industries and generate large-scale employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth of Bundelkhand. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS