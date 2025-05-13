Develop Delhi Assembly building as historical heritage hub, Speaker writes to Centre

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the central government with a proposal to develop the Assembly building as a historical heritage hub, officials said.

According to officials, Gupta, in the letter to Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said the Delhi Assembly building has been a witness to several pivotal moments in the Indian history.

He requested Shekhawat to call a meeting to discuss the proposal.

Gupta sought the Union minister's support in preparing a comprehensive project report to develop the Delhi Assembly building campus as a heritage hub.

The Vidhan Sabha building constructed in 1912 housed the Central Legislative Assembly, which was later shifted to the Sansad Bhawan in 1927. PTI SLB MNK MNK