Develop mechanism for better implementation of govt schemes: Adityanath to ministers

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked ministers to develop a mechanism for better implementation of central and state government schemes.

A state government spokesperson said Adityanath also assigned the responsibility of reviewing 25 districts each to himself and his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak.

The charge of the districts will keep changing at four-month intervals.

During a Cabinet meeting, the chief minister said he expected every minister to visit the district under their charge every month, staying overnight, and develop a mechanism for better implementation of central and state government schemes, according to a press statement.

Adityanath urged all Cabinet members to maintain mutual coordination. He also issued instructions to take welfare policies and government schemes to the public.

Adityanath said he would visit the district under his charge for 24 hours at least once a month.

He will also discuss governance-related issues with the core committee and present a detailed report to the department concerned and the Chief Minister's Office every month.

Adityanath directed all the ministers to ensure the districts under their charge participate in the launch of Swachhata Abhiyan on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. PTI CDN SZM