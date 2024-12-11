Develop medical, education facilities for disabled children is every district: HC to UP govt

Prayagraj, Dec 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to develop appropriate educational and medical facilities as well as other support systems for the holistic development of children suffering from disabilities in all the districts of the state.

The order was passed by Justice Ajay Bhanot while disposing of a petition filed by a teacher of a government school in Etah who sought transfer to Noida or Ghaziabad on humanitarian grounds stating that Etah did not have the facilities needed for her son who was suffering from autism.

"The facilities in district Etah to deal with autistic children are not very advanced. Hence, the request for transfer must be allowed on humanitarian grounds as facilities and treatment for such children are good in Noida and Ghaziabad," the petitioner contended.

The court took note of the fact that medical facilities, educational avenues and other support systems are not very advanced in many districts of the state.

"The state government is directed to make necessary endeavours to ensure that proper educational and medical facilities and other support systems for holistic development of children suffering from disability are developed and upgraded and made available in all districts," it said, The counsel for the Basik Siksha Adhikari informed that the Basis Shiksha Parishad was overburdened with requests for transfer to Noida/Ghaziabad on medical grounds and it is impossible to accommodate all such requests.

The court stated that the transfer petitioner can be decided after the completion of the academic session as per law, and disposed of the writ petition.