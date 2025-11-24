Develop system to end plastic waste, cut down pollution to ‘zero level’: Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Nov 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a major initiative to achieve 'zero level' pollution in the state, directing officials to develop a system for waste management and pollution control.

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a detailed study on air, water, industrial, plastic waste and bio waste to inform the strategy for pollution reduction.

“Naidu directed officials to develop a system for disposal of plastic waste. He said a detailed study should be conducted on air, water, industrial waste, bio waste and plastic waste to bring down pollution in the state to zero level,” said an official release on Monday.

At a meeting with the pollution control board and other departments at the secretariat, the CM called for utilising technology to cut down pollution.

Officials should act tough on violators of pollution control norms, he said, adding that single-use plastic should be brought down both in urban and rural areas.

The TDP supremo instructed officials to ensure that bio waste is disposed of in 48 hours.

He called for the incorporation of the latest technology to test air quality and link data to Aware 2.0 platform.

Further, the CM said necessary steps should be taken to make changes while giving licenses to industries keeping ‘Speed of Doing Business’ initiative in view.

Permissions should be accorded to industries coming under the red zone in 12 days, orange zone in 10 days and green zone in three days, he said, among other directives.