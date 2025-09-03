Developed UP 2047 can be achieved through collective resolve, right vision: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Sept 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh -- Viksit Uttar Pradesh at 2047' campaign, urging citizens to shape the state's future through vision, participation and collective resolve.

"India and Uttar Pradesh's future will be what we decide today. We need to prepare our youth, because our mindset determines our direction," he said addressing a workshop held in Lok Bhavan auditorium to prepare the 'Vision Document 2047' for the state.

According to the statement, Planning Department Principal Secretary Alok Kumar outlined the framework of the campaign is built around three core themes - Arth Shakti (economic power), Srijan Shakti (creative power), and Jeevan Shakti (life force).

Describing the exercise as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat" vision, Adityanath said, "We want 25 crore people of the state to become partners in this effort. Retired means experienced, not tired. Your guidance will inspire our youth." He recalled India's historic economic strength, noting that "In the 16th-17th century, India held 25 per cent of global GDP and by 1947, it fell to 2 per cent. In 2014, India was the 11th largest economy and today we are fourth and will become third by 2027." Highlighting the state's turnaround, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh's GDP rose from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 35 lakh crore this year.

Eight years ago, UP was called BIMARU, now it is India's second-largest economy and the fastest-growing one. If this change can happen within eight years, then a developed UP by 2047 can surely be achieved, he said.

The CM stressed the importance of a positive mindset, citing scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose's plant experiments: "As the mood, so the growth. Negativity breeds despair, positivity brings progress." Adityanath also spoke of welfare efforts during COVID-19, including One District One Product support and free food for over a crore workers. "This is service that builds trust," he added.

"UP has nature's and God's blessings. We only need resolve," Adityanath said.

Planning Department's Principal Secretary Kumar said Prime Minister Modi has pledged to make India a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047, and Uttar Pradesh aims to contribute by growing its own economy to USD 6 trillion.

After the workshop, 400 eminent citizens will visit their allotted districts on September 8 and 9 to interact with students, teachers, farmers, entrepreneurs, voluntary organisations, and the public.

They will review the state's development over the past eight years, discuss future plans, and collect feedback to refine the vision document.

The outreach campaign will run from September 5 to October 5, 2025.

The state government has also launched a dedicated feedback portal, allowing citizens to submit suggestions on 12 key sectors -- agriculture, livestock, industrial growth, IT and emerging technologies, tourism, urban and rural development, infrastructure, balanced regional growth, social welfare, healthcare, education, and security with good governance, the statement said.

Officials said selected recommendations will be incorporated into regional strategies.

Policy experts, NITI Aayog representatives, industrial leaders, farmers, women entrepreneurs, and small business owners will play a key role in shaping the roadmap for a "Viksit Uttar Pradesh," they added.