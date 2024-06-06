Developer, others booked as digital signboard falls on senior citizen in Malad

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) The owner of a construction firm and some others were booked on Thursday after a digital advertising board fell on a 62-year-old man in Malad area of north Mumbai, officials said.

The incident happened around 8pm on Wednesday when the man and his son had gone to Liberty Garden, a Malad police station official said.

"The digital advertising board fell due to strong wind as it was not fastened properly. The man tried to fend off the board but it was too heavy. He then approached us and we have registered a case against the developer of Jaikiran Construction and other concerned persons under IPC sections 336 and 337 for rash and negligent act," the official said.

The incident took place at a site of Jaikiran Construction adjacent to Liberty Garden, the official added.

Earlier, a civic official said the board fell while it was being removed, adding the injured person, however, did not opt for medical treatment. PTI KK NP BNM