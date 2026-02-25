Real estate developer shot dead in West Bengal's Howrah

Kolkata (PTI): A real estate developer was allegedly shot dead in West Bengal's Howrah in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV cameras, took place around 4.10 am at a tea stall in Second Bye Lane in the Pilkhana area of the city, they said.

The purported footage of the incident, which could not be independently verified by PTI, showed the man collapsing after being shot in the head and chest by the assailants.

The man, identified as Shafik Khan (27), was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

It is suspected that the murder is a fallout of a long-standing rivalry, they said.

Khan's family alleged that the accused had demanded a large sum of money from him.

Locals claimed that a similar incident of firing had taken place in the area around two months ago, but no one was killed.