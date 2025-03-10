Developers delaying flat transfers to people displaced from SGNP, says Forest Minister

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday expressed concerns about the slow progress of efforts to resettle people displaced from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), particularly the delay in the transfer of flats by developers.

In a written reply to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir, the state forest minister informed the legislative council that despite the government's efforts to rehabilitate people displaced due to removal of encroachments, developers have not transferred flats yet.

The issue stems from a 1996 High Court order mandating the removal of encroachments on the national park's forest area.

While the first phase saw the relocation of more than 11,000 encroachments, the second phase, involving 13,486 huts, has faced significant hurdles.

"Following the High Court order, we have relocated 11,359 encroachments outside the park. However, there are challenges in the second phase," Naik said.

He said a proposed rehabilitation site faced restrictions from the Indian Aviation Authority due to aerial funnel zone concerns, and the transfer of the resettlement project to MHADA and cancellation of tender processes further delayed the process.

The minister further said action has been initiated to remove commercial encroachments from the park.

"As per the high court's order, action has been initiated to remove 27 commercial encroachments from SGNP, and action is underway to remove the remaining encroachments," he said. PTI ND ARU