Developing Naimisharanya on lines of Ayodhya is govt's priority: CM Adityanath

Sitapur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the development of the Hindu pilgrimage site Naimisharanya on the lines of Ayodhya is the government's priority.

Adityanath, who was on a day-long visit to Naimisharanya in Sitapur, offered prayers and performed 'havan', the UP government said in a statement.

The chief minister said that the region was neglected in the past but there is no dearth of funds for the development of Naimish Dham under his government.

"The whole country wants to come to Naimisharanya today. After the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the number of devotees will increase further.

"Therefore, we have to create a conducive environment, which can be achieved only with cleanliness. Along with this, we have to ensure that the visitors coming here are treated well." The chief minister visited the ancient Bhuteshwarnath temple and the Maa Lalita Devi temple.

Adityanath also volunteered for cleanliness 'shramdaan' at Chakratirtha along with the sadhus, mahants and priests of various monasteries ('mutts') and temples of Naimish Dham, who came from all over the country.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 550 crore for the development of Sitapur.

The chief minister inaugurated 29 projects worth Rs 91 crore and laid the foundation stone for 45 projects worth Rs 460 crore, the government said in the statement.

Earlier, Adityanath urged sadhus and seers to ensure that monasteries and temples are completely plastic-free.

"It is our responsibility to make cleanliness a mass movement, instead of making it a one-day programme. Cleanliness is the first necessity of life. Especially in places of pilgrimage, monasteries, temples and every place that people visit, we have to be sensitive towards cleanliness," he said.

Adityanath also said that the government was committed to restoring the Vedic and mythological glory of this region.

He alleged that the region was earlier neglected and devoid of development despite being located near the state capital Lucknow.

"Today, work is going on at a fast pace to provide electric bus service and helicopter service as well as to widen the roads here. However, the development that has happened here so far is only a small glimpse of the larger picture. A lot of work remains to be done," he added. PTI NAV MNK RT