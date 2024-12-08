Developing schools as centres of excellence my objective: J&K LG

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said developing schools as centres of excellence has been one of his objectives in the Union Territory.

Addressing the annual function of a private school here, Sinha highlighted the need for a "knowledge revolution" to help India become a developed country and sustain all-round growth in different sectors of the economy.

"Capacity building and developing schools as centres of excellence has been one of my objectives in Jammu and Kashmir and we have created a dynamic and competitive environment of learning to harness the power of students' innovative ideas," the LG said.

He emphasised the role of teachers in realising the inherent potential of students and ensuring that the core competencies of Jammu and Kashmir are synergised for a brighter future.

"Learning should not be centred around tests and assessment. Learning with proper understanding and proper awakening is necessary to connect the young generation with the moral values and practical aspects of life," he said.

Sinha laid special emphasis on developing a productive teaching-learning ecosystem where teachers are not restricted to the curriculum and are free to share their experiences and wisdom with their students.

"Unless teachers are empowered, students will not be empowered and unless students are empowered, the nation cannot be strong," he said.

Talking about the reforms introduced in the education sector in the last few years, the LG said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, "we are witnessing an educational revolution across the country".

He also spoke about the impact of artificial intelligence in the modern educational system and its greater role in making the teacher-student engagement more productive.

"AI technology should be considered as a supportive tool rather than a complete replacement of teachers. AI-supported classrooms and not AI-led classrooms should be our future strategy," he said. PTI TAS RC