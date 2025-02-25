Developing SEZ priority for Assam to reap benefits of Gelephu Mindfulness City: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that developing a special economic zone (SEZ) in the state near its border with Bhutan is a top priority for his government to reap benefits of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project in the neighbouring country.

He said work is already underway for improving connectivity to Gelephu from Assam, including through rail and road networks.

The chief minister was speaking at a session on advancing India-Bhutan economic partnership at the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit here.

"I witnessed the enthusiasm among the people of Bhutan about GMC when I visited the country recently. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has also pledged support for the project and the Assam government is also committed to it," Sarma said.

He said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been working for improved connectivity to GMC, with a focus on rail and road links.

"In Assam, we are deliberating on how we can collaborate so that the prosperity of GMC can be shared by our people as well," the CM said.

He mentioned that the multi-modal logistics park at Jogighopa, located around 90 km from Gelephu, will play a big role for GMC as it will be the nearest port.

"A SEZ, subject to clearance of Government of India, is our high priority. The GMC is about mindfulness, so we want to take benefit of the industrial investment that will come with it," Sarma maintained.

He asserted that there is no competition with Gelephu as Assam is an equal partner in its development story.

Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which shares the entire stretch of 267-km border with Bhutan running through the state, stressed that bordering areas will reap benefits from the GMC.

"From socio-cultural ties, our relation will now move to diplomatic and economic relations," he said, highlighting the historical links between BTR and bordering Bhutan districts. PTI SSG SSG ACD