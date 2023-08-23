Developing world-class competence in AI, data science in higher educational institutions essential: President Murmu

Panaji: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stressed on the need for developing world-class competence in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and data science in higher educational institutions in the country.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is drafted to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education, she said addressing the 34th convocation of Goa University at the Raj Bhavan near here.

Noting that education is a lifelong process, she said one quality that can take students far ahead in life is the courage to "never give up." Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Murmu emphasised that "developing world-class competence in areas such as artificial intelligence and data science in our higher educational institutions is essential." Today's youth will build a developed India in the "sankalp kaal", she said.

In order to provide quality education, necessary measures are being introduced under the NEP 2020, Murmu said.

“The NEP 2020 is formed to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education,” she said.

Technology and innovation play a major role in today's world, Murmu said, adding she was happy to note that the Goa University is promoting innovation.

She presented degrees to students who completed graduation and post-graduation from the Goa University.

Addressing the students, the President said convocation is a memorable moment in their life.

She said the degrees they have earned will help them get employment or start business, but one quality that can take them far ahead in life is the courage to "never give up."

She stressed that education is a lifelong process. A continuous learner will be able to seize opportunities as well as meet challenges in life, she added.

Murmu said she was happy that 55 per cent of the students (of the Goa University), who have received degrees, are females. Also, among those who have won the gold medals, 60 per cent are females.

"I am happy to see that girl students are moving ahead with confidence," she said.

Murmu also said she was happy to note that the Goa University is running a programme, ‘Digital Integrated System for Holistic Teaching and Virtual Orientations’, in collaboration with the state government's Directorate of Higher Education.

Various schools have been formed on the campus of Goa University to encourage interdisciplinary studies by integrating different departments, she noted.

Murmu praised Goa University for this initiative which is in line with the National Education Policy, and said the varsity has immense potential to become a centre of excellence for education, research and innovation.

Governor Pillai in his speech said the "NEP is the remedy for grievances suffered in the educational field." He hailed the Goa University for signing different MoUs with foreign universities.

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday.