Development accelerated threefold in Nalwa region compared to Cong rule: Haryana CM Saini

Hisar, Oct 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the pace of development in the Nalwa region of Hisar district has accelerated threefold compared to the previous Congress regime.

Addressing a public meeting in Nalwa, Saini said while the BJP government has completed development projects worth Rs 1,168 crore in the Assembly constituency since 2014, only Rs 377 crore was spent during the 10-year tenure of the Congress.

Saini also claimed that 120 announcements were made for the Nalwa Assembly segment over the past 11 years, of which 97 have been completed, while work on seven is progressing rapidly.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government is continuously driving development by following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the chief minister said.

He also said that 48 of the 217 'Sankalps' (poll promises) made to the public before the elections have been fulfilled in just one year, with 90 more expected to be realised by the year-end.

Five major 'Sankalps' were made specifically for Hisar district – the establishment of an industrial cluster, expansion of the Hisar airport as an international cargo hub, construction of a ceramic park, creation of a guava processing and packaging plant, and a new 800 MW thermal power plant – all of which are being pursued rapidly by the state government, Saini said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the chief minister claimed only Rs 1,155 crore was released to farmers as crop loss compensation during its 10-year tenure.

In contrast, the BJP government has transferred Rs 15,465 crore to farmers' accounts for crop loss during its tenure so far, the chief minister said.

Referring to the Haryana government's recent decision to fix the sugarcane support price at Rs 415 per quintal, Saini emphasised that farmers' welfare remains at the core of the government's policies.

All crops in the state are now being purchased at the minimum support price (MSP), Saini said.

Referring to the development and welfare initiatives of the government, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to make India a developed nation by 2047.

“To achieve this goal, the prime minister has emphasised the importance of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India', while strengthening the economy through GST reforms,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the inauguration of the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, a Rs 1,700 crore project that connects the district to the world, with air services to various cities already operational.

On the occasion, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation for three new development projects worth Rs 22 crore for the region.

These include the inauguration of a ‘Welcome Gate’ for Rs 4.47 crore, laying foundation for the Munshi Prem Chand Library at Rs 17.21 crore, and a road-strengthening project from Mulkan to Syaharwa.

Speaking at the event, former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi said the chief minister is fulfilling all his election promises with a "visionary approach".