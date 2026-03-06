Development and environment must not be seen as opposing forces: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted on Friday that development and environment must not be seen as opposing forces but as complementary.

Addressing the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026 here, Birla said water conservation is essential for securing the future of humanity and added that all stakeholders, including public representatives, should work collaboratively towards this aim.

Observing that real change is possible only when citizens are aware and responsible towards water conservation, energy efficiency and environmental protection, he highlighted that water, energy, health and environment are deeply interconnected.

"He stated that these complex challenges can only be addressed through a coordinated and integrated approach. He also underlined that for inclusive development, 'transversality' between departments and policies is essential to achieve better harmony in our efforts," an official statement said.

Birla stressed the importance of adopting the mantra of "reduce, reuse, recharge, and recycle" for water conservation. Referring to initiatives, such as "Catch the Rain" and the "Jal Jeevan Mission", he underlined the critical role of public participation in ensuring the success of such campaigns.

The speaker further said renewable energy and green initiatives are strengthening India's climate commitments. He observed that India's progress in solar energy, wind energy and green hydrogen is remarkable and helping the country move towards sustainable development.

"Birla emphasised that a sustainable future can only be achieved through the power of youth and strong global cooperation. He added that if we move forward with a scientific approach, transparent governance, and social responsibility, we can build a future where economic prosperity and environmental balance progress together," the statement said.

"Birla also highlighted the spiritual and life-sustaining significance of water in Indian culture. Emphasising the imperative of Janbhagidari, Birla underlined that these efforts must be carried out with active public participation, from the panchayat level to the Parliament, to bring about meaningful and lasting change," it added. PTI GJS RC