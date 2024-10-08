Development beat casteism in Haryana, Maharashtra voters won't fall for 'fake' narrative: CM

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said development trumped casteism in Haryana, where the BJP defeated the Congress in assembly polls, and asserted the people of his state will not fall into the trap of "fake" narrative of the opposition in the upcoming elections.

In a post on X, Shinde credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for the victory of the saffron party in Haryana, where it clinched a stunning hat-trick win overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.

"Casteism lost and development won," emphasised the CM, a BJP ally, after the Haryana poll results.

"I am confident that the people of Maharashtra will not fall into the trap of fake narrative (of the opposition) and will trust the double engine in the path of development," added the Shiv Sena leader.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due next month.

In Haryana, which has a 90-member assembly, the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than its chief rival Congress and comfortably above the simple majority mark of 46. PTI PR RSY