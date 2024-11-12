Development boards under GTA will soon be reconstituted: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government will soon reconstitute the 16 development boards under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) that oversees the development of the Darjeeling Hills.

Banerjee made the announcement after holding a meeting with GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa and chairpersons of the various development boards in Darjeeling.

"The boards will be reconstituted after taking suggestions from various quarters within one and a half months. We have taken a policy decision. GTA chairman is an elected post. There will be a GTA monitoring cell to keep a tab on its works. Anit Thapa will be the chairman and LP Rai will be the vice-chairman. The district magistrate will also be there in the cell," she said.

Banerjee said the GTA will set up four skill development centres to train local students and make them fit for jobs.

"The students of the Hills are very educated and talented. We have done what can be done to better their chance of getting employment opportunities. That is the reason we have asked the GTA to set up the skill development centres," she said.

"These centres will provide training to the students for three months and make them fit for jobs. Students will get jobs soon after the training," she said.

Banerjee is on a five-day trip to the northern districts of the state.

On Wednesday, she will be inaugurating the Saras (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Mela at Darjeeling Chowrasta. PTI SCH SOM