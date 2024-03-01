Development can take place only when peace prevails: President Murmu

Cuttack, Mar 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asserted that development can take place only when peace prevails, and said many religious institutions are working to spread spiritual consciousness in the country.

Murmu, while attending the golden jubilee celebrations of ‘Brahma Kumaris’ held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, also said “we can attain real happiness only when we limit our material desires”.

“Development can take place only when peace prevails... Brahma Kumaris are making efforts to make people realise their purpose of life, and helping them to lead life with peace and harmony,” she said.

Brahma Kumaris are also spreading eternal Indian values of non-violence, brotherhood and tolerance in the country and abroad, Murmu said.

“By adopting the righteous way of living and by helping others, people can be happy and peaceful,” she added.

The president is on a four-day visit to the state from February 28. PTI AAM AAM RBT