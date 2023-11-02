Development cannot take place where there is Congress, says PM during campaign in Chhattisgarh

Kanker, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, saying the party and development can not exist together and it is now filling its coffers through corruption in the states under its rule after losing power at the Centre.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kanker town, he also targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led state government, saying those who `looted' Chhattisgarh in the last five years would not be spared.

He also alleged that the Congress abused him ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as he hailed from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.

"Congress has committed the biggest betrayal of the youth of Chhattisgarh. They (Congress government) did not fulfill their promises....they committed corruption in recruitment. They turned the state's PSC (public service commission) into an office of Congress Committee. Congress (leaders) recruited their children and relatives," Modi said.

Parivarvaad (dynastic leadership), nepotism and corruption have been the policy and tradition of Congress, he said.

"Modi and BJP have concern for your children. That is why I will tell the youth of Chhattisgarh that no matter how powerful the ones who have looted Chhattisgarh are, they will have to return everything. This is Modi's guarantee. No one who has looted (the state) will be spared," he said.

For the first time in the history of the country, the BJP decided to make "daughter of a tribal family" President, but Congress opposed that too, he said, referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu to the top post.

"The opposition was not against BJP, rather it was against a tribal daughter. Every tribal of Chhattisgarh has to always remember this insult of a tribal daughter and should take revenge from Congress," the prime minister said, and asked people if they would punish the Congress.

The audience replied in the affirmative.

"In the five years of Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, the number of bungalows and cars of its leaders increased and only their children and relatives benefited, not the poor. What did the poor, Dalits, backward classes and tribal families of Bastar get? Under the Congress rule, they only got murder, crime, violence...," Modi said.

"Development cannot take place where there is Congress," he said.

Accusing the state government of creating hurdles in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said, "Under the PM Awas Yojana, more than four crore houses have been constructed (in the country) so far but in Chhattisgarh, the Congress government stalled the work. They don't have concern for the poor, they are worried that if the poor get a house then they will cheer for Modi, therefore they don't allow houses for the poor to be built," Modi alleged.

Work under the PMAY will be expedited if the BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, he said, terming it his "guarantee".

The BJP's policy is that everyone should get the benefit of development and respect but there should be no appeasement, the prime minister said, adding that the party always worked in the interest of the backward classes (OBC) but Congress cheated them.

“It is our government that has given a constitutional status to the OBC Commission. We provided OBC reservation in all- India quota of medical (college seats). What did Congress give to OBCs? They just cheated and abused (OBCs). They did not spare me either. When I contested the elections in 2013-14, they used to abuse me because I belonged to OBC community. This is their mentality,” he said.

“Our children were lagging behind in studies due to English but it will not happen anymore," the prime minister further said.

After the BJP comes to power in the state, education in the mother tongue will get an impetus so that children of the poor can become doctors and engineers, he said.

Congress "filled its coffers with black money" when it ruled the country ten years ago, Modi said, adding that as its coffers were becoming empty after losing power, it is "looting the poor for its political interests” in the states under its rule.

"In Chhattisgarh too, Congress has been doing the same thing for the last five years. It is said about the chief minister here that '30 taka kaka, apka kaam pakka' (work will be done after paying 30 percent commission to the government),” he said.

Baghel is fondly called 'Kaka'(uncle) in the state.

The PM also accused the Congress government of committing scams in District Mineral Funds, cow dung procurement scheme and rice distribution.

"Congress has claimed that more than 300 Govardhan plants have been started in Chhattisgarh. When the Central Government got it verified, it came to light that about 250 Govardhan plants are fake or are closed....Congress has been allegedly committing irregularity in data given to the Centre by the state," the prime minister said.

“We all know how much Congress hates Gau Mata (cows). They ditched cattle rearers in the name of Gau Mata,” he said.

The party had promised to set up a maize processing plant but did not do it and now people are asking 'batao kaka kaha gaya makka', Modi said.

A BJP government will expand tendu leaves procurement and provide a bonus to workers, he said.

The BJP has vowed to place Chhattisgarh among the top states in the country and protect the interests of the poor, tribals and backward classes, the PM added.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases, on November 7 and 17.

Twenty seats falling in seven districts including Kanker will witness voting in the first phase. PTI TKP NP KRK