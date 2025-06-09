Development can't happen without proper road connectivity: Rijiju

Itanagar, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that development cannot happen without proper road connectivity.

Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, made the statement while distributing compensation cheques to those who gave land for the Frontier Highway project at Nafra in Bichom district.

"Gone are the days when it used to take an entire day or more to reach the state capital from places like Nafra, Seppa, or Koloriang. Today, with improved road infrastructure, one can reach Itanagar within a few hours. It was my dream and promise to ensure proper road connectivity for our people," he said.

Rijiju appealed to the people not to create any disturbances in the implementation of projects, but to welcome development initiatives.

He said the Frontier Highway will have double lanes, especially in the border regions of the state.

Emphasising the government's commitment to enhancing border connectivity, he said several projects are underway under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the compensation money judiciously for the welfare of their families.

The Frontier Highway will be nearly 1,400 km long and built at Rs 42,000 crore. The road will be constructed along India's borders with China and Myanmar.

It will start at Bomdila and pass through Nafra, Huri, and Monigong before ending in Vijaynagar near the India-Myanmar border. PTI CORR UPL UPL SOM