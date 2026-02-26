Development, culture must go together: Arunachal Dy CM Mein

Itanagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said development must go hand in hand with cultural preservation, and stressed that focused investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods in border areas will encourage reverse migration and ensure people return to their native villages with dignity and economic security.

Addressing the 48th Nyokum Yullo celebration at Tali in Kra Daadi district, Mein reaffirmed the government’s commitment to border area development, stating that special policy focus is being given to remote and frontier regions.

He expressed confidence that improved infrastructure and livelihood opportunities would reduce migration and help people settle in their villages, an official release stated here.

"Nyokum Yullo is not just a festival but a reflection of the Nyishi community’s deep spiritual bond with nature, unity, and ancestral faith," the deputy chief minister said.

He appreciated the community for preserving traditional rituals, attire, and indigenous knowledge despite rapid modernisation, and said protecting cultural identity while embracing progress is vital for safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh’s heritage.

Highlighting the development of the Tali-Pipsorang area, Mein said agriculture remains the backbone of the local economy.

"Large cardamom continues to be the main cash crop supporting rural livelihoods, while orange cultivation and horticulture are expanding steadily," he said.

The deputy chief minister said six roads are being built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and four under the Vibrant Villages Programme to improve all-weather connectivity in remote and border areas.

He said works under the Central Road Fund and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund are progressing, while the Chief Minister Comprehensive Road Scheme, including the Tali Ring Road, will support township expansion and boost economic growth. PTI UPL UPL MNB