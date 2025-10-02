Development, environmental protection are two sides of same coin: Haryana CM

Faridabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, speaking during a plantation drive organised on Thursday here, said development and environmental protection are two sides of the same coin, and one cannot exist without the other.

Saini, along with Revenue and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Minister of State for Food and Supplies Rajesh Nagar, and other dignitaries planted saplings under the "Namo Van" initiative at the HUDA Sector 9 Green Belt.

The state government has identified 75 locations across Haryana to develop "Namo Vans" and is actively carrying out plantation drives to promote environmental conservation.

He appreciated the enthusiastic participation of citizens, noting that it reflects the collective sense of responsibility among Haryanvis towards the environment.

This plantation drive will help create a healthier and more prosperous ecosystem for future generations. Planting a tree is an act of honouring nature and expanding greenery, he said.

Calling Faridabad the economic backbone of the state, the chief minister acknowledged the contributions of entrepreneurs, traders, and labourers in the city's development.

"In the race for rapid development, we have taken much from nature. Now is the time to give back with gratitude," he added.

Saini informed that the Green Aravalli Action Plan-- a joint initiative of the Centre and state governments has been implemented in southern Haryana. The project covers the Aravalli hills across four states, including Haryana.

Out of 29 districts identified, five are from Haryana.

He said the state has already established 56 Herbal Parks, four Nagar Vans (urban forests), and 18 Oxy Vans (oxygen forests) to promote medicinal plant conservation and expand greenery.

Saini encouraged people, including children participating in the plantation drive at Namo Van, to not only plant trees but also protect and nurture them, becoming true environmental guardians.

Revenue, Disaster Management and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said the Namo Van programme is dedicated to the Prime Minister's tree-planting campaign.

He explained that this area chosen for Namo Van, previously covered with waste, is now being transformed into a lush green belt with full administrative support.

Minister of State for Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar said that the Namo Van initiative is the city's contribution to the green mission, where lakhs of trees will be planted to turn the city into a green haven.