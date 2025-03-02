Development in every area of Delhi is priority of new BJP govt: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that development in every area of the city and fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees are the priorities of the new BJP government.

Addressing a felicitation function hosted by the Purvanchal Morcha of the party at the Delhi BJP office, Gupta expressed her gratitude to the people of Delhi, especially the workers and voters from Purvanchal.

She affirmed that it is now the turn of the new Delhi government to fulfill every promise made by the BJP over the next five years.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the complete cleaning of the Yamuna and organising Chhath Puja at the banks of the river is the BJP's next goal.

The function was addressed by senior leaders of the party, including MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who thanked the Purvanchali community for their support to the BJP.

The programme was organised by the Purvanchal Morcha to acknowledge the significant role of the Purvanchali community in the elections and to celebrate the formation of the BJP government in Delhi after 27 years, said a Delhi BJP statement.

Sachdeva stated that the party organisation and the Delhi government will work together to make Delhi the most beautiful city in the world.

Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, said that although the BJP has returned to power after 27 years, this victory has come after 32 years -- since 1993.

Verma stated that this government is working 24/7 for the development of Delhi. He assured that whether the issue is related to roads, dirty water supply, or sewage, the government is ready to address it round the clock.

Soon, a four-digit helpline number will be launched to resolve these problems, said the minister.

Morcha President Santosh Ojha said that the Purvanchali community rises above caste considerations and fully supports the BJP in Delhi and other parts of the country.