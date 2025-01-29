Development in wildlife-sensitive areas must be by scientific standards, ensure balance: UP CM

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stated that all proposed development and construction works in wildlife-sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh will be carried out strictly in accordance with scientific standards, with minimal environmental impact and full compliance with legal procedures.

He emphasised that in every development process, the protection of wildlife, their natural movement and habitat continuity must be given the highest priority, according to an official statement.

Chairing the 20th meeting of the State Wildlife Board, the chief minister said all development proposals related to wildlife areas should be prepared with sensitivity and foresight.

While submitting proposals, the concerned departments must mandatorily present a detailed and scientific analysis of environmental risks, potential impact on biodiversity, wildlife movement, alternative routes and modern technological solutions, to ensure a balanced and sustainable approach between development and environmental conservation, he said. Decisions were taken during the meeting on various development projects in different wildlife areas.

According to the statement, a total of 12 new proposals were placed before the Board, including projects related to road widening, establishment of petrol pumps and fuel stations, tubewell pressure systems, underground pipelines, mobile towers, optical fibre cables and construction of connecting roads.

These proposals pertain to wildlife-sensitive areas and eco-sensitive zones across various districts including Etawah, Gonda, Pilibhit, Bareilly and Banda. The projects were approved by the Board, it added.

Taking expert opinions on proposals involving tree-felling, Adityanath instructed that no unnecessary cutting should be permitted in any project.

He stated that tree-felling should be allowed only in unavoidable circumstances and that the environment must not be harmed under the guise of development.

"Wherever alternatives are available, priority should be given to trenchless technology, elevated structures and eco-friendly techniques," Adityanath said.

The chief minister added that both the pace of development projects and wildlife conservation are priorities for the state government, and the Uttar Pradesh government will move forward with a balanced, scientific and visionary policy to achieve both objectives simultaneously.

He further said information regarding silt accumulation in some wetlands has come to his notice and directed that immediate remedial action be taken.

He said that this work can be carried out under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

Emphasising the importance of wetlands, Adityanath said that they are a natural heritage and must be protected under all circumstances, according to the statement. PTI KIS PRK PRK