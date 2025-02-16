Development initiatives positively impacted tribal communities across India: President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday that the ongoing development initiatives have positively impacted tribal communities across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of Aadi Mahotsav 2025, she noted that multi-dimensional efforts are being made to ensure their progress.

"The true development of our nation will be realized only when our tribal communities progress," Murmu said.

President Murmu said the ongoing developmental initiatives have positively impacted tribal communities from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat and from Jammu and Kashmir to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"These efforts have not only provided opportunities for tribal families but have also increased respect and awareness about their culture and contributions," she added.

She emphasized that education remains at the core of these efforts, enabling tribal children to access quality learning opportunities and empowering them for a better future.

President Murmu also said that around 250 new Eklavya schools are under construction to expand educational opportunities further.

Additionally, she said lakhs of tribal students are benefitting from hostel facilities, which also include financial assistance for pursuing higher education abroad.

"Education plays the most crucial role in the development of any society and it is a matter of great satisfaction that more than 470 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are providing schooling to 1.25 lakh tribal children across the country," she said.

She further stated that in the past 10 years, 30 new medical colleges have been established in tribal-dominated areas to enhance healthcare access.

To address a pressing health issue among tribal population, she said the government has launched a national mission for the eradication of sickle cell anaemia.

The Aadi Mahotsav 2025 is an annual festival that celebrates tribal heritage, crafts, and entrepreneurship, and serves as a platform to showcase indigenous traditions. PTI UZM KVK KVK