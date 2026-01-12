Development is inclusive when technology, compassion are connected, says Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that when technology is connected with compassion and the government is based on trust, then the development is inclusive, and the future is secured.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh AI and Health Innovation Conference held in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a facility for us, it will become an assistance for us, it will make our work easier, and give a new height to our approach." However, it is to be kept in mind that any technology should be operated by humans. Humans should not be operated by it. he said.

Adityanath also said that the Rs 2,000 crore UP AIM (AI Mission), will be taken forward in a phased-manner in the next three years. PTI NAV SHS