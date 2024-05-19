Development is my only weapon against BJP's lies: Patnaik

Keonjhar/Anandapur (Odisha), May 19 (PTI) Noting that "development is his only weapon against the BJP's lies", Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called upon people not to get misled by "crocodile tears" of the visiting politicians.

Advertisment

Patnaik was addressing election rallies at Keonjhar and Anandpur in Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat.

In his trademark style, Patnaik sought feedback from the gathering on the BJD government's welfare schemes.

"Opposition parties are spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears. Don't get misled by the crocodile tears of politicians visiting the state. Development is my only weapon against the BJP's lies," he said.

Advertisment

Listing various welfare schemes of his government, he appealed to people to make BJD candidates victorious.

Senior BJD leader VK Pandian cautioned people against falling for "false propaganda" of the BJP.

"Our CM loves the tribal community. He formed a Special Development Council for protection of tribal art, culture and places of worship. Also, over 50,000 petty police cases against tribals have been withdrawn," he said. PTI AAM AAM ACD