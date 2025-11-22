Development is Shiv Sena's priority, says Dy CM Shinde; promises to make Palghar leading district

Palghar, Nov 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said ideology and development were the priority of his party, and promised to make Palghar a leading district in the state in the years to come.

He also stressed that there was no place for arrogance in public life.

Shinde was speaking while campaigning for party candidates at Dahanu, Jawhar, Palghar and Wada in Palghar district ahead of the local body polls.

Speaking in Dahanu, he said, "We have come together against ego...Even Ravana's ego did not last long. People know who is actually driven by ego." "Development is our priority. I will speak about development. You know very well what leaders have done in the past," he said.

He promised that Dahanu, long considered backward, would soon be transformed.

"The hearts of people here are bigger than the sea. Dahanu needs change - everyone needs change. This district has been backward for years, but now there will be development," he said.

He promised to solve long-pending issues being faced by the local people.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Shinde said, "They tried to shut down the Ladki Bahin scheme. But I promise that it will never be closed. My word is my commitment." Campaigning for Padma Rajput in Jawhar, Shinde invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's inclusive governance model, saying the Shiv Sena follows the same ideal. PTI COR NP